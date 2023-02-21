Emotional video: family’s final moments with son after Eight Mile shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A devastating development for one family in Eight Mile. A beloved son was taken off life support Monday morning after getting shot in the head last week.

Now, in a final act of heroism, his organs are being donated.

The family said the staff at University Hospital has gone above and beyond. Dozens of hospital staff lined the hallway as 22-year-old Bama Williams was wheeled into surgery, donating his heart, kidneys, and liver.

His family trailed behind, crying. Bama’s father, Alan was crushed.

“Knowing that was the last time I will see my son alive, or I will ever see my son, is terrible,” said Alan Williams, Sr.

Family said he’s been on life support since the shooting Wednesday and was declared brain dead. Now, they believe there is closure that parts of him will live on.

“Donating his organs, four lives are being saved,” said Alan. “I can’t ask for anything better than that. It took a life to save them, but four people to get to live now.”

The shooting happened off Kushla Oaks Drive Wednesday. Surveillance video showed the suspects Trevor Dearmon and Jeffrey Holley driving into the neighborhood, then bolting right after neighbors said shots were fired. MCSO took them into custody hours later.

Now, both are charged with attempted murder, though both are expected to upgrade to murder.

The family has a GoFundMe link for funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

---

