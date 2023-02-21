Fat Tuesday: USS Gunston Hall tours

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The USS Gunston Hall is the official 2023 Mardi Gras ship, and it’s docked in Mobile at the Alabama Cruise Terminal and open for tours.

Tours of the ship are available through the rest of Fat Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

FOX10 is your Mardi Gras headquarters.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.