Great weather for Fat Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We have a mild start for Mardi Gras with lows in the 60s. Highs will climb into the upper 70s for afternoon highs. It will be breezy most of the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy with no worries about rain.

Temps will be around 70 when the Order of Athena kicks things off in Mobile at 10:30 am. For the 12:30 parades on route A it will be climbing into the mid 70s. For the MAMGA parade at 2 pm it will be in the upper 70s. Wrapping up the evening at 6 pm on route C with the Order of Myths, it will be mild with temps in the upper 60s.

This warm trend will last through the end of the week and into the weekend. Afternoon highs will approach or exceed 80 most days and morning lows will be in the 60s. Rain stays sparse. Some chances should return next week.

Have a great boom boom!

