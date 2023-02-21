Advertise With Us
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.(Katarina Benzova | Live Nation)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center announced Tuesday morning that Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi.

The band, known for hits like ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine,’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ and so many more, will stop in Biloxi as a part of their 2023 North American tour.

The Biloxi show will be September 20, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster, going on sale March 3 at 10 a.m.

The ‘massive’ world tour, produced by Live Nation, will start in Israel in June and end in Vancouver in October. This is the band’s first North American tour since 2021.

Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The powerhouse rock band launch this jaunt on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece. The band will continue onto North America with a stop at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.(Live Nation)

