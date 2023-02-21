Make plans to spend part of your Mardi Gras at Greer’s St. Louis Market

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The new Greer’s St. Louis Market downtown is the perfect spot to incorporate into your Mardi Gras plans. They have so much Mardi Gras fun to offer! Treats, drinks, food, snacks, indoor and outdoor seating. Take a break from the parades, or make Greer’s your meeting spot for the day full of revelry.

Joe and Lucy Greer showcase the market as we get ready to let the good times roll!

https://www.greers.com/greers-st-louis-market

