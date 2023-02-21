Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man accused of storing mother’s body in house for several weeks after her death

Douglas Kilburn is accused of storing his mother’s body for weeks in a home after her death.
Douglas Kilburn is accused of storing his mother’s body for weeks in a home after her death.(Van Zandt County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a man kept his mother’s body in a house for several weeks after she died.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Douglas Dean Kilburn wrapped his mother’s body in a carpet in a living room for nearly three weeks after her death.

Sheriff Joe Carter said Kilburn told investigators that he kept his mother’s body in the home so he could continue to visit her.

Authorities said their investigation began on Feb. 14, when a friend of the woman contacted the sheriff’s office concerned they had not heard from her in a while.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy went to the woman’s known address and spoke to Kilburn at the home. He reportedly said his mother had left the area and did not want to be bothered.

However, something didn’t sit right with the deputy, according to Carter. So, the deputy questioned Kilburn during another visit where the 49-year-old admitted his mother was dead.

Authorities said Kilburn told the deputy that his mother died around Feb. 1 and her body was in the home’s living room and wrapped in a carpet with duct tape.

Kilburn was taken into custody and is currently charged with abusing a corpse, according to the Van Zandt County Detention Center. A pending autopsy could lead to more charges against him if his mother’s death is considered a homicide.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Murder defendant fails to show up for court
Error allows Mobile murder defendant to bail out before seeing judge on new arrest
Trevor Dearmon, left; Jeffrey Holley, right
Two suspects in Eight Mile shooting in custody, caught on surveillance
Family members of Mobile’s latest murder victim speak out, and want answers
Family members of Mobile’s latest murder victim speak out, and want answers

Latest News

Gulf Shores celebrates Fat Tuesday
Gulf Shores celebrates Fat Tuesday
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery nonprofit founder denies mayor’s audio tape extortion claim
Surveillance video shows driver smash into Semmes liquor store, steal one bottle
Surveillance video shows driver smash into Semmes liquor store, steal one bottle
Source: WBRC video
Court evidence: Darius Miles texted UA basketball player Brandon Miller to bring him his gun