Pedestrian struck on Halls Mill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was struck tonight off Halls Mill Road on the Interstate 65 overpass.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. and the victim was taken to the hospital. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

We will update this story as we get more information.

