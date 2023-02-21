Advertise With Us
Pedestrian struck on Halls Mill Road

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was struck tonight off Halls Mill Road on the Interstate 65 overpass.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. and the victim was taken to the hospital. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

We will update this story as we get more information.

