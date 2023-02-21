Revelers share what they do during their downtime between all-day parades

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From sunrise to sunset, folks celebrate Mardi Gras all day long.

You often see the excitement of parades, but what happens when parades aren’t rolling?

FOX10 News took to the streets of Downtown Mobile to find out.

“We came out this morning at 6:30 and set up,” said Jamila Sims. “We got our spot, we wanted to make sure we were right here by all of the throws and beads.”

Several say they refuel between parades.

“We do this every year,” stated Aleecia Harris. “We just come out here and have a great time and eat food and spend time with family.”

Harris says her family brought out an entire feast.

“We have rotel and jerk chicken and rice,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mardi Gras Park was lively as ever as people played tag, threw the football and soaked in the sunshine.

“It’s wonderful- Mobile is made for this stuff. I am just glad the weather turned out,” said another. “We’re just out here enjoying the Mardi Gras experience.”

