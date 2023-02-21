Road closure on U.S. 98 near Grant Road in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash tonight has caused all lanes on U.S. 98 near Grant road to be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to ALEA.

Authorities said the crash occurred at approximately 8:51 p.m. and troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol are on the scene investigating.

