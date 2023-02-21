Surveillance video shows driver smash into Semmes liquor store, steal one bottle

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Police Tuesday arrested a man they say smashed into a liquor store, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Joshua Michael Kittrell, 40, is being held without bond a Mobile County Metro Jail without bond on charges of third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

Semmes Assistance Police Chief Jeff Eiland told FOX10 News that the man who droved the 2008 Jeep Wrangler into the front of Ace Liquor off of Moffett Road stole just a single bottle of liquor.

“That’s kind of odd he would do that for one bottle,” he said. “But there’s no telling.”

The store was closed at the time of the event at 6:18 a.m. and no one was inside, according to owner Amit Patel.

Surveillance video shows the Jeep slamming into the front of the store. The driver then walks inside, grabs a bottle off of shelf behind the cash register and drives off. Patel said the Jeep was in the parking lot a good while before the driver hit the gas.

“He’s waiting in the parking lot for almost 30 minutes, maybe 20, 30 minutes; I don’t know,” he said. “Suddenly, what happened, he just goes in, all the way inside.”

Patel, too, said he was perplexed that the driver took only one item.

“Only one bottle,” he said. “That’s what it’s showing on the video. … I don’t understand what kind of mindset that you have to do that.”

But Patel said the damage from the smashed bottles far exceeded the value of the stolen bottle. And that does not even include the structural damage, he said.

“Lot of damage, you know,” he said. “Lots of things. … I don’t know about the glass doors and everything.”

Eiland said police tracked down the Wrangler to a motel room in the city and arrested Kittrell in a room there. Court records show Kittrell has been arrested several times since 2020 and was on probation for a firearms conviction last year. He was due to appear in court next month on a criminal mischief charge.

Patel says the cost to his business goes far beyond the stolen item, as you can see from this mess that got left behind. It includes damage to the exterior of the building and a whole lot of smashed bottles full of liquor.---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.