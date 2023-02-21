Tampa woman fends off attacker while working out, Mobile self defense expert weighs in

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nashali Alma thought she was being kind when she let a man into her apartment gym because she thought he forgot his key.

Alma said, “Whenever he was at the door, I buzzed him in. He came inside, my thought process was he was just another dude coming to so I didn’t think of anything out of that.”

The person she let in, according to video released by the Hillsborough County, Florida Sheriff’s Office, wasn’t coming in to work out.

“As soon as he was approaching me, I pushed him. I said ‘bro what the f are you doing? Get away from me! Don’t touch me!’ He started chasing me around the bench and we ended up on the other side of the gym,” said Alma.

In the video, you can see Alma shove, punch and kick her attacker. She even tried to dial 911 in the midst of it all. She never gave up.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister released the video to applaud what Alma did to save her own life.

“I’m grateful she came forward. I know her story is going to be an inspiration to other women,” said Sheriff Chronister.

Alma said, “My advice is to never give up. My parents always told me in life to never give up on anything. That’s the one hing I kept in my mind as I was fighting him. As long as you don’t give up, you fight back, you show him that you are strong, you are one, you are able to fight back and get out of of the situation, I believe it’s possible.”

Corey Richardson, owner and operator of Gulf Coast Jiu Jitsu Academy in Mobile, said some of his students showed the video to him and they’ve all been discussing it.

Richardson said, “There’s certain life skills, reading, writing-self defense shouldn’t be any different.”

He said Alma did everything right to not only fight off her attacker, but also, she was mentally aware of her surroundings.

Richardson said, “Being completely oblivious to the possibilities is the worst thing you can do. Knowing that someone could come in and things could take a horrible turn for the worst is one of the things that I teach my students at my academy as far as trusting your gut, trusting your instincts, that is one of the things that allows people to to survive encounters like that.”

Investigators said the man in the video was arrested within 24 hours.

