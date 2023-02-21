Teenage girl shot and killed in Atmore; suspect in custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed Monday night in Atmore, and a teenage suspect is in custody, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred in a vehicle near an intersection on Carver Avenue, police said.

The suspect is a 16-year-old boy and was arrested and charged with murder. Police are investigating the shooting as a possible domestic crime, and they believe they were a couple.

The Atmore Police Department said officers responded around 10 p.m. to Atmore Community Hospital in reference to a report of a shooting. The victim was unresponsive after being driven to the hospital by the suspect, police said. They said the victim passed away due to her injuries.

The suspect was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center.

---

