Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Three George’s Fine Southern Chocolates gearing up for Fat Tuesday

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When spending some time downtown for Fat Tuesday, don’t forget to stop by Three George’s for some festive goodies! Whether it’s a chocolate-covered moon pie, a rootbeer float, or a candy-coated apple, you will love it!

You can check out Three George’s in downtown mobile at 226 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL. 36602 (Dauphin & Joachim).

About Three Georges:

Come visit Three Georges Fine Southern Chocolates, celebrating over a century of serving Mobile. They offer many varieties of delectable candy, ice cream, and milkshakes that will tempt young and old alike. They also have lunch specials available every day! They offer tours and demonstrations for groups and field trips.

Three Georges is housed in a historic building at the corner of Dauphin and Joachim streets. The building originally housed Harris Grocery, built in 1866.

The candy store was founded in 1917 by three Greek Mobilians named George: George Pappolamporous (later changed to Pappas), George Pope, and George Spero. Their original concept was to combine a candy shop with a soda fountain and sandwich shop. Today, they use tried-and-true recipes handed down from the original owners to carry on their tradition of fine confectionery.

Visit us them person, or get your fill of the original Three Georges flavor through their online store.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Murder defendant fails to show up for court
Error allows Mobile murder defendant to bail out before seeing judge on new arrest
Trevor Dearmon, left; Jeffrey Holley, right
Two suspects in Eight Mile shooting in custody, caught on surveillance
Family members of Mobile’s latest murder victim speak out, and want answers
Family members of Mobile’s latest murder victim speak out, and want answers

Latest News

Mathnasium of Mobile celebrates Mardi Gras
Mathnasium of Mobile celebrates Mardi Gras
Make plans to spend part of your Mardi Gras at Greer’s St. Louis Market
Make plans to spend part of your Mardi Gras at Greer’s St. Louis Market
Mathnasium of Mobile celebrates Mardi Gras
Mathnasium of Mobile celebrates Mardi Gras
Make plans to spend part of your Mardi Gras at Greer’s St. Louis Market
Make plans to spend part of your Mardi Gras at Greer’s St. Louis Market