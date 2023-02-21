Three George’s Fine Southern Chocolates gearing up for Fat Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When spending some time downtown for Fat Tuesday, don’t forget to stop by Three George’s for some festive goodies! Whether it’s a chocolate-covered moon pie, a rootbeer float, or a candy-coated apple, you will love it!

You can check out Three George’s in downtown mobile at 226 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL. 36602 (Dauphin & Joachim).

About Three Georges:

Come visit Three Georges Fine Southern Chocolates, celebrating over a century of serving Mobile. They offer many varieties of delectable candy, ice cream, and milkshakes that will tempt young and old alike. They also have lunch specials available every day! They offer tours and demonstrations for groups and field trips.

Three Georges is housed in a historic building at the corner of Dauphin and Joachim streets. The building originally housed Harris Grocery, built in 1866.

The candy store was founded in 1917 by three Greek Mobilians named George: George Pappolamporous (later changed to Pappas), George Pope, and George Spero. Their original concept was to combine a candy shop with a soda fountain and sandwich shop. Today, they use tried-and-true recipes handed down from the original owners to carry on their tradition of fine confectionery.

Visit us them person, or get your fill of the original Three Georges flavor through their online store.

