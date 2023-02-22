MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Krewe du YaYas at our 10th Annual I Pink I Can Run 4 miler run/walk for breast cancer! They are planning a hybrid event. You can participate live and in person at The Flora-Bama, or for our friends near and far virtually on February 25th, 2023.

For those that choose the virtual option, you can sign up now, and then gather some friends, decide on a route, and, of course, plan how you’ll celebrate after you rock your 4 miler. Virtual participants: MUST complete their event between February 18th and February 25th, 2023. Virtual Race participants are not eligible for prizes.

Thursday 2/23/2023 ... @ Select Physical Therapy, 2065 Airport Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32504 from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm

· Friday 2/24/2023 @ The Flora-Bama 17401 Perdido Key Drive, Pensacola, Fl 32507 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm

· Saturday 2/25/2023 Same day packet pick up and registration @ The Flora-Bama from 7 am to 8:30 am

Krewe du YaYas Keeping Abreast Foundation

www.keepingabreastfoundation.org

