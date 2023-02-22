Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Attorney representing UA basketball player Brandon Miller releases statement

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college...
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC received a statement from Jim Standridge of Crownover & Standridge, LLC, the attorney’s office representing UA basketball star Brandon Miller.

It was announced Tuesday that Miller transported the gun that was used in the murder of Jamea Harris.

Police say they are not charging Miller.

The attorney’s statement, in its entirety, reads as follows:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Teenage girl shot and killed in Atmore; suspect in custody
Trevor Dearmon, left; Jeffrey Holley, right
Two suspects in Eight Mile shooting in custody, caught on surveillance
Family members of Mobile’s latest murder victim speak out, and want answers
Family members of Mobile’s latest murder victim speak out, and want answers

Latest News

City of Mobile moving several facilities after discovering graves beneath them
Thousands of unmarked graves in Mobile to force relocation of city facilities
George County SO seeks public’s help to find man wanted for failing to register as sex offender
George County SO seeks public’s help to find man wanted for failing to register as sex offender
Mobile Police say yesterday’s crowd during Fat Tuesday came out to over 220,000 people which is...
City leaders and paradegoers say Mardi Gras 2023 was a success
George County SO seeks public’s help to find man wanted for failing to register as sex offender
George County looking for missing sex offender
2023 Mardi Gras called the safest in years
2023 Mardi Gras called the safest in years