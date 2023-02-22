Fairhope hoping for GOMESA funding to fix beach erosion

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A popular beach in Fairhope is washing away again. Magnolia Beach Park at Pier Street has seen erosion problems on and off for many years. Sand is brought in each year to replace what washes away but the city now has a plan to permanently fix the problem.

“Peace, Solitude, the beauty of Fairhope. It’s quiet. It’s private,” Fairhope resident, Tracie Carter said are the ways she’s come to think about the beach at Magnolia Park.

The erosion has gotten so bad that the beach is more like a bayside cliff. It’s not a new problem. Magnolia Beach Park at Pier Street has seen erosion problems on and off for two decades.

Fairhope hopes to soon secure funding that would permanently fix the erosion problem at Magnolia Beach Park (Hal Scheurich)

“The real change in loss of sands along the eastern shore was propagated by…promulgated by (Hurricane) Ivan,” said Fairhope Public Works Director, Richard Johnson. “That had a real effect, and this is really when this problem became a reality and we have been battling it since then which is now going on twenty years.”

The erosion problem at Pier Street is as bad as it’s ever been. Johnson said it’s going to take a lot more than just bringing in sand to fix this reoccurring problem. The city said it now has a plan that would use rock piles as breakwater just of the beach, which would prevent much of the erosion from continuing.

Residents like Tracie Carter are glad to hear the ongoing struggle against Mother Nature may soon come to an end.

“We want to keep nature the way it is, but we don’t want it going away and the more that washes away, you lose the esthetics of what everything looks like down here,” Carter explained.

The project is estimated to cost around half a million dollars but that’s not in the budget right now. Johnson said he hopes to pay for it through GOMESA funding.

“We are kind of getting all that back together and updating the budget numbers and you know, I think it’s just a matter of time because it is a resiliency and it is a shoreline restoration which all falls within the scope of the GOMESA money, so we’re hoping that we get some traction this year on it,” said Johnson.

GOMESA is the Gulf of Mexico Energy Securities Act which provides offshore oil and gas lease money to the Gulf states. City leaders hope to find out if the funding is approved by this fall.

