Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between two brothers

WILMER, Ala. (WALA) - A dispute between two brothers led to one shooting the other and killing him in Wilmer tonight, according to police.

Investigators said the two brothers lived next to each other and one brother became aggressive during an argument, leading the other to pull out his gun and shoot him.

Police said the shooter is in custody and the gun has been recovered.

Details are limited and we are working to gather more information.

