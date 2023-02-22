Advertise With Us
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between two brothers

Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer(WALA Fox10)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WILMER, Ala. (WALA) - A dispute between two brothers led to one shooting the other and killing him in Wilmer tonight, according to police.

Investigators said the two brothers lived next to each other and one brother became aggressive during an argument, leading the other to pull out his gun and shoot him.

Police said the shooter is in custody and the gun has been recovered.

Details are limited and we are working to gather more information.

