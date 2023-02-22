Final goodbye to 2023 Mardi Gras season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - That’s a wrap on the 2023 Mardi Gras season.

The final parades rolled across the area Tuesday night. Order of Myths with the grand finale in downtown Mobile.

“Mardi Gras is the one thing that brings Mobile together,” said one reveler. “I love it, and I’m down here every season, just great community, great people to be around. I love the spirit, just great all around. Happy Mardi Gras, baby!”

Some people come out just for this parade.

“OOM is one of my favorites, Order of Myths,” said Kevin Howard. “This is what I live for. I come for this parade.”

Most said this year was the best one yet.

“It has been absolutely wonderful,” said Peter Toler.

Streets were packed full of revelers for one more night of fun.

“It’s sad because it’s our first Mardi Gras,” said one woman. “We’re not from here, so coming here to experience it was real fun.”

Now, the countdown begins for next year.

“We’re going to miss it, we’re ready for next year already,” said Ashton Munid.

The final attendance numbers from Mobile Police estimate 220,467 people for all Fat Tuesday parades.

That makes the total for the whole season around 1 million.

