Healthy Living with USA Health: Scoliosis treatment for children

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health is the first health system in Alabama to offer a surgical treatment for children with scoliosis.

Watch the clip above or visit this website for more information.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.