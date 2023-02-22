Hundreds gather at St. Pius X Catholic Church to observe Ash Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The season of lent has begun and Easter Sunday is just over a month away.

Christian believers are marking the occasion with a visit to churches like St. Pius X where many people Wednesday morning received an ash cross on their forehead.

“Ash Wednesday for us is a renewal of our Easter spirit, and it’s to also remind us from dust we’re made, from dust we’ll return,” Phyllis Lucas said.

The ash on the forehead represents death and repentance. And it’s a day that no one is excluded from.

“Receiving the ashes for instance, this can be anybody. We don’t have a particular requirement for one to receive ashes. We even put ashes on the foreheads of infants and babies. It’s to remind us all that life is only in this world until the next,” Rev. Johnny S. Savoie said.

Many Christians are also choosing to fast or give up something they enjoy for the Lenten period.

“Anything and everything is fair game when you want to sacrifice. You should choose something that either you want to give up or enjoy. That makes it a little bit of challenge. Or some people do things that are different such as working with the poor or working at the Ronald McDonald house. There are all kinds of charitable things you can do,” Rev. Savoie said.

