Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Hundreds gather at St. Pius X Catholic Church to observe Ash Wednesday

The season of lent has begun and Easter Sunday is just over a month away.
The season of lent has begun and Easter Sunday is just over a month away.
The season of lent has begun and Easter Sunday is just over a month away.(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The season of lent has begun and Easter Sunday is just over a month away.

Christian believers are marking the occasion with a visit to churches like St. Pius X where many people Wednesday morning received an ash cross on their forehead.

“Ash Wednesday for us is a renewal of our Easter spirit, and it’s to also remind us from dust we’re made, from dust we’ll return,” Phyllis Lucas said.

The ash on the forehead represents death and repentance. And it’s a day that no one is excluded from.

“Receiving the ashes for instance, this can be anybody. We don’t have a particular requirement for one to receive ashes. We even put ashes on the foreheads of infants and babies. It’s to remind us all that life is only in this world until the next,” Rev. Johnny S. Savoie said.

Many Christians are also choosing to fast or give up something they enjoy for the Lenten period.

“Anything and everything is fair game when you want to sacrifice. You should choose something that either you want to give up or enjoy. That makes it a little bit of challenge. Or some people do things that are different such as working with the poor or working at the Ronald McDonald house. There are all kinds of charitable things you can do,” Rev. Savoie said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Teenage girl shot and killed in Atmore; suspect in custody
Trevor Dearmon, left; Jeffrey Holley, right
Two suspects in Eight Mile shooting in custody, caught on surveillance
Family members of Mobile’s latest murder victim speak out, and want answers
Family members of Mobile’s latest murder victim speak out, and want answers

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating hit-and-run
Alabama lawmakers set to vote on bill aiming to end state grocery tax
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between two brothers
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between two brothers
Final goodbye to 2023 Mardi Gras season
Final goodbye to 2023 Mardi Gras season