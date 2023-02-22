Advertise With Us
Jet Setting With Jenn: Sringing into cruise season

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re gearing up to book a vacation in 2023, then now is the time to check out a cruise! We had Gabe Saglie, Travelzoo’s Senior Editor, join us to talk about hot trends in cruising, and also about Virgin Voyage’s new 18+ cruises.

Gabe Saglie is a Senior Editor for Travelzoo and a leading expert on travel deals, travel tips, and trends. Gabe appears regularly on highly-rated networks, as well as affiliate stations in top TV markets around the country, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco.

