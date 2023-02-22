Learn about different Army careers with rapper Staff Sergeant Lamar Riddick

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Most people don’t know that there are more than 200 different careers in the Army, including musicians. Endless opportunities await Soldiers who are seeking an opportunity to serve the country while pursuing their passions and finding their purpose.

There is no better example of the unexpected career paths for Soldiers than Staff Sergeant Lamar Riddick. One of the first hip-hop artists in the Army, Staff Sergeant Riddick is an example of how the Army supports the dreams of Soldiers and the unique opportunities that the Army can provide to people both in and out of uniform.

Staff Sergeant Lamar Riddick Originally from North Carolina and Florida, SSG Lamar Riddick is an entrepreneur, trained percussionist, rap artist, and recently made history as one of the first two rappers hired by the Department of Defense when he joined The U.S. Army Field Band. He has performed internationally and all over the United States. SSG Riddick grew up in the Performing Arts. His mother and father encouraged him to pursue his interests in marching band, theater, choir, and dance. After high school, Riddick earned a full academic scholarship and band scholarship to Bethune Cookman University. Graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Music Recording Engineering, he moved with his wife to West Virginia, where he became the Program Assistant at the West Virginia University School of Music. In 2020, SSG Riddick won an Eddy Award for Best Christian Rap Artist and earned a Music Business Certificate from New York University.

