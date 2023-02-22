Advertise With Us
Missing Alabama woman last seen in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, AL, was last seen at Stuckey's on US-49 in Hattiesburg on...
Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, AL, was last seen at Stuckey's on US-49 in Hattiesburg on Feb. 20.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are joining the search for a missing woman from Alabama.

Police said family members reported 47-year-old Tumeka Williams, of Theodore, AL, as missing when she failed to return from a trip to Jackson, MS, to purchase a vehicle. They said she didn’t make the purchase and was in the process of returning to Alabama when she went missing.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Williams stopped at Stuckery’s on US-49 in Hattiesburg, MS, around 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. She reportedly told family members that she was getting back on the highway.

Williams was last seen wearing an orange shirt, light brown jacket and khaki pants. She was driving a 2003 gray Chevrolet Tahoe with the tag 5246BA2.

Anyone with any information should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

