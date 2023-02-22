Advertise With Us
MPD investigating hit-and-run

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department continues to investigate a Saturday night hit-and-run that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday found that an unknown vehicle had hit victim while he standing in the middle of the road, according to MPD. The driver fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The incident happened at Old Shell Road and Lafayette Street.

FOX10 News is working to get more details and will update this story once more information becomes available.

