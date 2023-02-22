MPD investigating multiple assaults this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said today they are investigating multiple assaults from Monday and Tuesday this week.

The first took place on Monday at 10:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Navco Road in response to a male victim, according to police.

Officers said they transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries after finding him unresponsive and lying face down in a creek.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

According to police, the second incident took place on Tuesday at approximately 10:45 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting at the Spanish Oak Inn Apartments which they believed occurred at the 700 block of Gunn Road.

Officers said they discovered a male and female victim and determined the male victim was struck by gunfire in his vehicle and the female victim’s unoccupied vehicle was struck.

The male victim drove to the hospital in his personal vehicle and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The last assault happened just under an hour later at approximately 11:39 p.m. when officers responded to Stable Bar on St. Francis Street in reference to an assault, according to authorities.

Police said they located a female victim with a non-life-threatening injury to her face and transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

The female subject involved in the incident had fled the scene prior to MPD’s arrival and they are currently investigating, according to authorities.

