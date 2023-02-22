Multiple pedestrians struck by vehicles over the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a traffic fatality and an incident involving two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in addition to the fatal hit-and-run from Saturday.

The first incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Dearborn Street near St. Louis Street when a male and female victim were crossing the street and got struck by a vehicle, according to MPD.

Police said the victims were transported to the hospital and the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

The second incident took place on Sunday at approximately 3:49 a.m. when officers responded to a report about a man laying in the road on Dauphin Island Parkway near Brill Road, according to police.

Officers said they discovered 29-year-old Keon Burroughs in the roadway unresponsive and pronounced him deceased on the scene.

Police said Burroughs was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing Dauphin Island Parkway and the investigation is ongoing.

