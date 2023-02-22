Advertise With Us
National Cat Health Month

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cat parents everywhere want nothing more than for their kitties to be a part of their lives for many years to come. That’s why it’s important to arm yourself with proper cat care knowledge and safety.

Veterinarian, Dr. Evan Antin shares five tips to help your cat live their best 9 lives. He also discusses the importance of having a well-kept litter box and what to look for when choosing the right litter.

Interview provided by Cat’s Pride.

