National Cat Health Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cat parents everywhere want nothing more than for their kitties to be a part of their lives for many years to come. That’s why it’s important to arm yourself with proper cat care knowledge and safety.

Veterinarian, Dr. Evan Antin shares five tips to help your cat live their best 9 lives. He also discusses the importance of having a well-kept litter box and what to look for when choosing the right litter.

Interview provided by Cat’s Pride.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.