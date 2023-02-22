Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Sun and clouds with breezy winds Wednesday

By Michael White
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s very humid this morning with temperatures starting off in the low 70s in many spots as of 5 a.m. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with breezy south winds that could reach 25 mph at times this afternoon. Rain chances stay at 10% or less through the weekend with all the major storm systems getting blocked by a strong ridge of high pressure. That ridge will also block any colder air from reaching the Gulf Coast. This means we could deal with record heat every day with highs in the low 80s each afternoon and morning temps in the 60s. The best chance of rain could come Monday but the odds will only be at 30% and then the temps will start to finally slide down.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Trevor Dearmon, left; Jeffrey Holley, right
Two suspects in Eight Mile shooting in custody, caught on surveillance
Family members of Mobile’s latest murder victim speak out, and want answers
Family members of Mobile’s latest murder victim speak out, and want answers
Jervoris Scarbrough ... charged with murder.
Cold case cracked in Mobile murder despite no new evidence, investigator testifies

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Wednesday Feb. 22, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday Feb. 22, 2023
Today's outlook: Tuesday evening, Feb. 21, 2023 from FOX10 News
Warm weather to stick around
Today's outlook: Tuesday evening, Feb. 21, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's outlook: Tuesday evening, Feb. 21, 2023 from FOX10 News
Morning Weather Update for Tuesday Feb. 21, 2023
Great weather for Fat Tuesday