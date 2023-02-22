Sun and clouds with breezy winds Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s very humid this morning with temperatures starting off in the low 70s in many spots as of 5 a.m. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with breezy south winds that could reach 25 mph at times this afternoon. Rain chances stay at 10% or less through the weekend with all the major storm systems getting blocked by a strong ridge of high pressure. That ridge will also block any colder air from reaching the Gulf Coast. This means we could deal with record heat every day with highs in the low 80s each afternoon and morning temps in the 60s. The best chance of rain could come Monday but the odds will only be at 30% and then the temps will start to finally slide down.

