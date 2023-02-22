Advertise With Us
Thousands hit Gulf Shores’ streets for Fat Tuesday parade

By Hal Scheurich
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Fat Tuesday on the gulf coast got kicked off in Gulf Shores with the city’s 44th annual Mardi Gras Parade. Thousands of folks lined East Beach Highway from Hangout to Gulf State Park as more than two dozen floats and other parade entries let the good times roll.

The party started early and the small town with the big beach drew big crowds again this year to kick off the Fat Tuesday celebration in south Alabama. From first timers to old-timers, we found folks there from all over the country.

Revelers lined East Beach Highway for the 44th annual Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade
Revelers lined East Beach Highway for the 44th annual Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade(Hal Scheurich)

“Happy Mardi Gras! All the way from Tennessee,” one group yelled out.

“Wisconsin,” screamed out a man named Jim! “Woo hoo!”

Just down the barricades from Jim waited Randy and Melanie Humphrey from Colorado. It was their first Mardi Gras, and the anticipation was high as they waited for the parade to come. They almost consider themselves Gulf Shores residents now.

“We live here six months. We live in Colorado six months,” Melanie explained.

This was the third year Gulf Shores ran the new parade route down to East Beach Boulevard. The straight shot to Gulf State Park offers a great view for everyone.

After checking back in with the Humphreys, it was apparent they’d figured the parade thing out quickly.

“Look at this. I almost got knocked out,” laughed Melanie as she held up a huge handful of beads. “This is wonderful. This is so much fun. I feel like a kid.”

And just like that, another newbie fell under Mardi Gras’ spell.

---

