Twitter to charge for text authentication

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Twitter is making some security changes. The platform is disabling two-factor authentication for non-Twitter Blue subscribers.

WHAT IS TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION?

Two-factor authentication adds a second layer of security to password-protected accounts by having users enter an auto-generated code to log in.

This extra step helps safeguard online accounts because in addition to the password, you need access to a separate app, device or phone number where you can receive the code.

It is one of the primary methods for users to keep twitter accounts secure. In a blog post Wednesday, the San Francisco-based company acknowledged that the text message-based security method has been historically popular with its users, but said the feature is being “used — and abused — by bad actors.”

Twitter Blue carries an $8 monthly subscription fee for iOS and Android subscribers. Users who don’t subscribe to the platforms new premium service, will be locked out of their accounts until they remove the security feature, starting March 19, 2023.

Twitter says users will have two other ways to authenticate their log-ins at no cost: an authentication mobile app and a security key. A security key is a small, portable device that generates a set of random numbers that you enter when prompted when logging into an online account.

An authentication app uses the same approach, but instead of a separate physical device, the app is on your phone.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.