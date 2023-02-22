Update on body found, charge filed against Choctaw Co. suspect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man arrested Tuesday in Meridian as part of an investigation into a missing person’s case in Choctaw County, Justin Easley, 32, is currently held on a charge of breaking and entering a vehicle.

The missing man’s truck was found by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Meridian Police Tuesday afternoon in the parking garage at Anderson Hospital and Easley was taken into custody at that time.

Justin Easley is held in the Lauderdale County Jail on a charge of breaking and entering a vehicle out of Choctaw County, Ala. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

A body was later found in the woods off Branning Price Road in Lauderdale County. It has not been positively identified through forensics but is believed to be the body of a man who was reported missing by a relative in Choctaw County, Ala., Tuesday morning.

Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley said he and investigators will have a conference with the district attorney in Alabama Wednesday to discuss the case. Lolley said the Mississippi Crime Lab will do the autopsy on the body.

