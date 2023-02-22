Advertise With Us
Warm weather to stick around

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WALA) - We have been treated to some beautiful weather this Mardi Gras with warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies. This pattern will stick around through the next several days. The next chance of seeing some rain comes on Monday evening when some light showers may creep into the area.

Expect warm conditions with a southerly breeze along the Gulf Coast tonight. The wind picks up tomorrow but temperatures stay warm in the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun as the day progresses.

The end of the week will continue this warm pattern. We stay in southerly flow here on the Gulf Coast with a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend forecast looks nice with highs near 80 for most of the area.

Next Monday looks to be our next substantial chance of a shower but for now we are only keeping that chance around 20 percent. A weak system will be passing through, possibly setting off a few showers.

---

