Windy and warm Wednesday

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a muggy and mild start to this morning, and there is no relief in sight. Heading into this afternoon, fog will linger closer towards the coast and other bodies of water. Daytime highs will stay on the warm side, in the mid-to-upper 70s and even the lower-80s! The previous record at Mobile Regional was set at 81 degrees just last year. Heading into today, we could tie or break that record. Breezy winds will continue today. Sustained winds will range from 10-25 mph, with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire Gulf Coast.

Overnight, temperatures will dip down into the mid-to-upper 60s.

Tomorrow, we will warm up once again to near 80 degrees, with breezy winds and mostly cloudy skies.

No relief is in sight, as dry and warm conditions will continue into the weekend.

Have a great day!

