Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

ADOC commissioner address staff shortages

Dozens of Alabama inmates are out of prison. They were released as part of a new sentencing...
Dozens of Alabama inmates are out of prison. They were released as part of a new sentencing guidelines law that took effect Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Corrections says it has not released any inmate without first notifying victim's families, but Blount County’s district attorney says that’s not true for a man convicted of murder in the county.(WBRC)
By Erin Davis
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a large staff shortage in the Alabama department of corrections, and it could be years before it improves.

ADOC Commissioner John Hamm gave lawmakers an update on efforts to improve the department, and some are not happy with what they heard.

State leaders attribute the staffing problems to unsafe conditions inside the facilities.

“We’re 688 correctional officers just short of what we’re actually funded to have,” said Hamm.

“It’s safety. Nobody wants to come to work to a job when they have a high probability of being injured or killed,” said Senator Greg Albritton.

The solution leaders say is new prisons.

“It’s not gonna be solved overnight,” said Hamm. So we want it to be solved as soon as possible, but we have no time frame.”

The Elmore County Facility is currently under construction. The other newly planned prison will be in Albritton’s district in Escambia County. He’s not satisfied with the progress in either location.

“Unfortunately, we are stuck with where we are until we get the construction completed,” said Albritton. And then we can start doing something real to keep the safety there and also doing much more in regard to doing what we should.”

While there is the possibility of potential issues staffing 4-thousand-inmate prisons, key changes could bring in more employees.

“I think people we they know that the safety factor goes up that you can come home when you go to work,” said Albritton.

“We’ve worked with state personnel and the governor’s office to have location differentials for employees, and we’re also looking at compensation packages to be competitive with local law enforcement,” said Hamm.

Hamm says there is the possibility of a pay increase for correctional officers if their budget request is approved. The department is requesting nearly $800 million for its FY2024 budget.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD: 4 dead in Lake Forest shooting; suspect in custody
Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Teenage girl shot and killed in Atmore; suspect in custody
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say

Latest News

Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Daphne PD: 4 dead in Lake Forest shooting; suspect in custody
Daphne PD: 4 dead in Lake Forest shooting; suspect in custody
Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD: 4 dead in Lake Forest shooting; suspect in custody
Daphne PD: 4 dead in Lake Forest shooting; suspect in custody
Daphne PD: 4 dead in Lake Forest shooting; suspect in custody
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday