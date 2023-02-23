Advertise With Us
Another unseasonably humid start

By Michael White
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another unseasonably humid start to our day as we are starting off in the low 70s on the Gulf Coast, and we could tie or break another high this afternoon. We are expected to see our highs stay in the low 80s through the weekend with morning temps in the mid to low 60s starting tomorrow. That will mean the air DOES get less humid starting tomorrow, but it will still be muggier than it should be for this time of the year.

The rain coverage stays at 10-20% today through the weekend. We will see a cold front remain stalled to our west as a strong ridge blocks it from pushing through our area. We do get a decline in temps next week, but not back to where they should be. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with mornings in the mid to upper 50s after the weekend is over.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Morning Weather Update for Thursday Feb. 23, 2023
Today's outlook: Wednesday evening, Feb. 22, 2023 from FOX10 News
Warm temperatures and gusty winds continue through the week
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday Feb. 22, 2023
