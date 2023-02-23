City leaders and paradegoers say Mardi Gras 2023 was a success

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Several thousand people packed the streets of Downtown Mobile over the last 3 weeks to take in the parades including near record crowds of over 100,000 people each day during the last weekend of the carnival season. Mobile Police say yesterday’s crowd during Fat Tuesday came out to over 220,000 people which is the most in about 10 years. Earlier we had a chance to speak with Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson who said even with all of the large crowds there weren’t any major incidents.

“There were only 18 misdemeanor arrests for adults and two for youth so that’s just an amazing statistic of that little trouble for that many days,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Like past Mardi Gras seasons there was an increased police presence but after the New Year’s Eve shooting MPD added even more officers on parade nights. They also added extra lighting on the parade route. Revelers say they feel it made a big difference.

“I think it was an excellent idea. As crazy as people are now, I think it was a great idea to have the force out there so you can see them,” said Ricky Gray. “People don’t make mistakes or do anything when they see the police around. I think Mobile is doing good for Mardi Gras.”

