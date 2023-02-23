Advertise With Us
Daphne PD investigating a shooting in Lake Forest

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne police said they are currently investigating a shooting incident on Melanie Loop in Lake Forest.

They asked that people avoid the area until further notice.

FOX10 is working to gather more information.

