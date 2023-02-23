Driver arrested in Baldwin traffic stop pleads guilty to fentanyl charge, faces 25 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A three-time convicted felon from Georgia admitted Thursday that he had almost 9 pounds of fentanyl when Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies arrested him last year.

Howard Labadie Grant, 43, of Snellville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. Based on his previous convictions, he faces a mandatory-minimum prison term of 25 years in prison – and could be sentenced to life in prison.

Grant admitted that from January 2022 until his arrest that March of that year, he participated in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. He admitted that he ordered fentanyl from a source in California for $20,000 per kilogram and that he paid $1,700 per kilogram for marijuana. He told investigators that the drugs were destined for a customer in Pennsylvania.

Baldwin sheriff’s deputies pulled over the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck Grant was driving on March 30 on Interstate 65 near the 35-mle marker. Grant claimed to be a student in a truck driver school who had a side delivery company and made regular trips to California, according to court records.

The deputy was suspicious of Grant’s story for several reasons, including the fact that the fastest, most efficient route from Los Angles to Atlanta would have taken him from I-40 to I-20, not I-65.

Pressed by the deputy, Grant admitted that he had marijuana in a U-Haul trailer he was towing. A search of the trailer turned up 70 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana and 8.8 pounds of fentanyl, according to the plea agreement.

Grant’s record includes three federal convictions in Pennsylvania:

2008, for conspiracy to distribute marijuana near a school. A judge sentenced him to eight years and four months in prison.

2018, for conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms of marijuana., 1 kilogram of heroin and 500 grams of methamphetamine and 500 grams of cocaine. A judge sentenced him to five years and six months in prison.

2019, for conspiracy to distribute 100 kilograms of marijuana. A judge sentenced him to four years and six months in prison.

Grant admitted in the current case that he asked his probation officer in January 2022 for permission to travel from Georgia to California for business purposes. Deputies found documentation of that in the vehicle, along with handwritten ledgers and price lists for marijuana.

---

