Full investigation report regarding Jaheim McMillan shooting released by MBI

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further details have been released regarding the events leading up to the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan.

More than 100 pages of background notes and interviews were released Wednesday by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation after the Grand Jury issued its ruling on the incident.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, Gulfport police received a 911 call regarding a reckless driver traveling south on Lorraine Road. The caller said that occupants inside a silver Kia Soul were brandishing firearms and wearing camouflage masks.

One of the teenagers who was inside the Kia Soul said the driver became upset after a Chevrolet Volt “cut them off” and the Kia began pursuing the Chevy. The occupants of the Chevy told police that they tried to lose the Kia by running red lights down Cowan-Lorraine, but the Kia stayed in pursuit. At some point, the positions of the two vehicles switched, with the Chevy following the Kia. Witnesses told officers the pursuit went through the parking lot of Cadence Bank on the corner of Cowan and Pass Road, west on Pass Road, turning right onto Courthouse Road, then left onto Commerce Street before the police eventually located the Kia at the Family Dollar store located on the corner of Pass Road and 8th Avenue around 2:42 p.m.

Including McMillan, there were five teenage boys in the Kia, with ages ranging from 17 to 14 years old.

Once the Kia stopped in the parking lot of the Family Dollar, one of the teenagers, later identified as McMillan, exited the right rear passenger seat of the vehicle while holding a pistol in his right hand. Once exited the vehicle, McMillan ran toward the front of the Kia and toward the front of the Family Dollar.

When interviewed later by police, the teenagers said during this time they heard a police officer giving McMillan commands to stop running and drop his weapon, but McMillan didn’t comply. Eventually, the officer shot his gun toward McMillan, hitting him in the head.

The officer said he observed a black object in McMillan’s hand and was able to get visual confirmation that it was a black handgun in his right hand. The officer said he repeatedly told McMillan to “drop it.” The officer said McMillan then turned his body toward him while pointing the firearm in his direction. The officer said he was then in fear of serious bodily injury or death to himself. He then fired his gun in the direction of McMillan at a distance the officer estimated to be roughly five to seven yards.

The officer said while he was firing, McMillan contained to run along the front of Family Dollar and at one point tried to change his direction and head back toward the Kia. The officer said as McMillan turned “his right hand was tucked by the side of his body.” The officer said at this time he couldn’t see McMillan’s firearm anymore but did believe he still had it.

The officer said he believed he fired his gun roughly eight times and believed he was in imminent danger of death and/or bodily harm. The officer also said he didn’t use a less-than-lethal defense tool, like a taser, during this incident because he believed McMillan was holding a deadly weapon.

The officer said McMillan collapsed to the ground after he fired his gun. The officer alerted dispatch to the shots fired.

During the time of McMillan’s encounter with the officer, a 16-year-old had also fled the vehicle holding a pistol and ran toward the front of the Family Dollar, then along the left side of the building toward a wooded area. A second responding police officer pursued the teenager on foot. The 16-year-old later told police he dropped his gun during the pursuit and remembered hearing a taser fired in his direction. The officer eventually caught him and took him into police custody.

Because the other officer was in pursuit, the officer who shot McMillan believed he was alone with the other three teenagers who had been in the Kia, so he turned his attention to them. When other officers arrived, the other three teens were taken into custody.

The officer then handcuffed McMillan and checked him for additional weapons. No additional weapons were found, and the officer said he was later told the gun McMillan had was in the parking lot of the Family Dollar. The officer said it was common police practice to handcuff individuals, even injured, who may have been involved in a crime.

McMillan was taken from the Family Dollar location to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport for treatment before being transferred to USA Hospital in Mobile, where he was taken off life support.

The State Medical Examiner ruled McMillan’s cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death as homicide.

The teenagers told police during interviews that the Kia Soul was rented and belonged to one of their grandfathers. They also said they had stolen three firearms from an unlocked SUV-style vehicle outside of a hotel in Gulfport, but couldn’t recall the name of the hotel. The guns included two Glocks and a Taurus pistol, and the teens told police all three were loaded.

The owner of the guns was later interviewed by police, saying he wasn’t sure when his guns were taken from his vehicle. He told police the last time he saw his handgun was Oct. 2, when he and his wife were traveling to the Coast for Cruisin’ the Coast. They stayed from Oct. 2-6. He said his guns were located in the console of his vehicle. He didn’t notice the guns were gone until several days later, and he wasn’t sure which law enforcement agency to contact since he didn’t know exactly where the guns were stolen.

The grandfather who had rented the Kia said he dropped his grandson off at a friend’s house on the night of Oct. 5, and that the grandson said he wanted to stay while at the friend’s house. The grandfather let the grandson borrow his Kia, but that he had to bring it back before midnight on Oct. 6. However, the grandson never did. The grandfather informed the rental company that his grandson had taken the Kia without permission and that no one else had been given permission to ride in the Kia.

