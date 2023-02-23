George County SO seeks public’s help to find man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.

There is an active arrest warrant for 26-year-old Donald Dwight Jones, the George County SO stated on its Facebook page.

Jones has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has a half-sleeve tattoo on his left arm and multiple tattoos on his right arm. He also may have a partial beard or mustache, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811, or the Communications Center at 601-947-9156. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling 877-787-5898 or by downloading their free “P3 Tips” app.

