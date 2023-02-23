Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

George County SO seeks public’s help to find man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.

There is an active arrest warrant for 26-year-old Donald Dwight Jones, the George County SO stated on its Facebook page.

Jones has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has a half-sleeve tattoo on his left arm and multiple tattoos on his right arm. He also may have a partial beard or mustache, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811, or the Communications Center at 601-947-9156. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling 877-787-5898 or by downloading their free “P3 Tips” app.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Teenage girl shot and killed in Atmore; suspect in custody
Trevor Dearmon, left; Jeffrey Holley, right
Two suspects in Eight Mile shooting in custody, caught on surveillance
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say

Latest News

Marco Corelle Carson ... acquitted of murder charge.
Judge throws out Mobile murder charge after prosecution makes its case
Investigation
Full investigation report regarding Jaheim McMillan shooting released by MBI
City of Mobile moving several facilities after discovering graves beneath them
Thousands of unmarked graves in Mobile to force relocation of city facilities
Mobile Police say yesterday’s crowd during Fat Tuesday came out to over 220,000 people which is...
City leaders and paradegoers say Mardi Gras 2023 was a success