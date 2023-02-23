iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media gives us a rundown on this weekend’s events.

ROYAL HANNEFORD CIRCUS- Thurs/Fri 4:30pm & 7:30pm; Sat 1:30pm, 4:30pm, and 7:30pm; Sun 1pm, 4pm and 7pm; The Grounds, West Mobile

The Royal Hanneford Circus is proud to present our all new show UNDER THE BIG TOP at the Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds. Come along & enjoy an incredible circus performance for the whole family! CLICK HERE

BREAKTHROUGH TEENS MARDI GRAS SNEAKER BALL- Fri 6pm-11pm, James Seals Community Center (540 Texas Street)

School is out for Mardi Gras, and Breakthrough Teens is closing out the week with a Mardi Gras Ball for teens 13-18, with Mobile Parks & Recreation! Dress up or dress down but dress to dance! This Sneaker Ball party is a great excuse to pull together your cocktail, semi-formal, or formal outfit and throw on your fav streetwear sneaks! Live Music, Refreshments, Dancing, and a place to chill with your friends! This is a free event but registration is encouraged! CLICK HERE

ORANGE BEACH SEAFOOD FESTIVAL & CAR SHOW- Sat 10am-4pm, The Wharf, Orange Beach

Start your engines and bring the whole family out to enjoy arts and crafts vendors, delicious seafood, two stages with all-day entertainment, a kid’s zone, as well as dozens of classic and hot rod vehicles to “ooh” and “aah” over. All proceeds from this event hosted by the City of Orange Beach will support the Makos Academics Arts & Athletics Club (MAAAC) and Orange Beach schools. CLICK HERE

FORT MORGAN OYSTER FEST- Sat 10am-4pm, The Beach Club Resort & Spa in Gulf Shores

The festival will celebrate Fort Morgan-grown oysters prepared a variety of ways for guests to sample and enjoy. There will also be more than 40 Alabama-based arts and crafts vendors, cooking demonstrations, an oyster-shucking competition, live music, and other games and entertainment. CLICK HERE

PENSACON- Friday through Sunday, Pensacola Bay Center

The primary convention venue, the Pensacola Bay Center, is where ticketing, celebrity autographs and photo ops, and the vendor floor will be located. Other official venues include the Wright Place, Rex Theatre, the Clark Family Cultural Center, Museum of Commerce, and Seville Quarter. Celebrities include Anthony Michael Hall, Alex Hyde-White, Sean Gunn, Erik Estrada, Dee Wallace and more. CLICK HERE

