Infirmary Health plans career fairs for licensed healthcare professionals

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two events are planned next month to help licensed healthcare professionals in Mobile and Baldwin counties meet with expert recruiting and management teams to discuss opportunities during a healthcare career fair.

Ivy Singley, Infirmary Health Employment Services manager, sat down with FOX10′s Shelby Myers to talk about the free events. Click here to learn more about careers at Infirmary Health.

Accelerate Your Career

Place: Crown Hall in Mobile

Date: March 7, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Place: The Balcony in Fairhope

Date: March 14, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

---

