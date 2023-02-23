Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Infirmary Health plans career fairs for licensed healthcare professionals

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two events are planned next month to help licensed healthcare professionals in Mobile and Baldwin counties meet with expert recruiting and management teams to discuss opportunities during a healthcare career fair.

Ivy Singley, Infirmary Health Employment Services manager, sat down with FOX10′s Shelby Myers to talk about the free events. Click here to learn more about careers at Infirmary Health.

Accelerate Your Career

Place: Crown Hall in Mobile

Date: March 7, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Place: The Balcony in Fairhope

Date: March 14, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Teenage girl shot and killed in Atmore; suspect in custody

Latest News

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Suspect in Lake Forest homicide was arrested earlier that day for incident involving the victims
Ivy Singley of Employment Services
Ivy Singley of Employment Services
Michael Cazzie Sellers ... pleads guilty to federal fraud charges.
Mobile County tow truck owner pleads guilty to fraud
Fredrick Dewayne Colston
Man arrested for allegedly stealing from grocery store