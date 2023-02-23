‘I’ve been served a life sentence of heartache’; mother of East Rue Maison shooting victim speaks out

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been two weeks since 32-year-old Jabarie Thomas was shot and killed at his apartment.

All of this happened at East Rue Maison in broad daylight.

FOX10 News sat down with the victim’s mother. Priscilla Thomas is grieving over her child lost to gun violence- a story, she says, is all too common.

“Jabarie was a kind, sweet son and let evil into his home. Someone he knew murdered him. I don’t know the person, and I don’t want to shine any light on that person- I just want him to feel my pain. I hope he sees my son’s face every day of his life. I want him to feel the life sentence he’s put on me- one of pain, sleepless nights and crying,” said Thomas.

In one phone call, her world came crashing down.

“I was crushed when I got the phone call. I didn’t even know what to do. My world was in a whirlwind,” she stated.

Now, she is pleading for an end to gun violence.

“Put down the guns. Gun violence needs to end. Only have guns to protect your home or yourself in self-defense. Jabarie wasn’t afforded the opportunity to protect his home. He wasn’t even afforded the opportunity to choose life- his life was taken from him,” she added.

Surrounded by her sisters, Priscilla boldly made it through the interview.

“My sisters have been here every step of the way from day one,” she said. “This sister came all the way from New York, and they have all been with me every day.”

“I’ve never talked on the news before, and I wore this ‘holy’ hat to give me inspiration and keep me from breaking down,” she added.

While Thomas yearns for justice, her family waits- carrying on Jabarie’s name.

“A legacy of love. That’s why I got on my love shirt. Jabarie was love. He loved everyone and everyone loved him and he wouldn’t bother a soul,” said Thomas.

Thomas says she wants to thank her family, friends and community for supporting her during this tragedy.

Police say the hunt is still on for the suspect who killed her son.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.