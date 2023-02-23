Judge throws out Mobile murder charge after prosecution makes its case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Wednesday threw out a murder charge, ruling prosecutors had failed to offer sufficient evidence for a jury to decide the matter.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York issued the ruling – formally known as a “directed judgment of acquittal – before defendant Marco Corelle Carson’s lawyer had begun calling witnesses. It is a standard move for defense lawyers after the last prosecution witness has been called. But judge rarely grant the request, particularly in high-profile cases.

“They didn’t have any evidence,” defense attorney ChaLea Tisdale told FOX10 News. “It is very unusual. But in this particular case, I don’t know what else the judge could have done. They literally didn’t have anything tying my client to the crime.”

Prosecutors alleged that Carson, 42, of Mobile, fatally shot Maurice Timmons on Broad Street in August 2020.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News that prosecutors believe the evidence was sufficient.

“While we are disappointed, we respect the judge’s ruling and will continue to fight for justice in every case,” he said in a statement.

Tisdale said her client got on police radar because the victim’s fiancé told investigators that he may have been on the phone with a woman she believed was involved in the shooting. Police got Carson’s cell phone and determined that it had “pinged” off of a downtown cell phone tower at the time of the shooting.

But Tisdale said the cell phone data could not determine her client’s specific location. She said nothing else pointed to his culpability.

“My client did not know this man, had never met this man,” she said.

Despite the judge’s ruling, Carson remained locked up. Tisdale said he had been on parole for another offense at the time of his arrest, which prompted the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles revoked his parole. She said she will attempt to get that reversed.

