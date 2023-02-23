Man arrested for allegedly stealing from grocery store

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 50-year-old man is behind bars accused of stealing from a local Greer’s grocery store in Mobile.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responding to the Greer’s location at 3170 Dauphin St. around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday found that the suspect, later identified as Fredrick Dewayne Colston of Prichard, was caught allegedly stealing merchandise.

Colston was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of second-degree theft of property. His bond hearing is set for Friday

