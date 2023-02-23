Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man arrested for allegedly stealing from grocery store

Fredrick Dewayne Colston
Fredrick Dewayne Colston(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 50-year-old man is behind bars accused of stealing from a local Greer’s grocery store in Mobile.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responding to the Greer’s location at 3170 Dauphin St. around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday found that the suspect, later identified as Fredrick Dewayne Colston of Prichard, was caught allegedly stealing merchandise.

Colston was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of second-degree theft of property. His bond hearing is set for Friday

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Teenage girl shot and killed in Atmore; suspect in custody

Latest News

Jerry Dwight Crumpton
Summerdale PD arrest man for possession of methamphetamine
Grayson Milner, an 8-year-old, won the 2022-23 ALBBAA Big Buck Photo Contest.
8-year-old wins ALBBAA Big Buck contest
Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Daphne Police press conference on multiple homicide in Lake Forest
Daphne Police press conference on multiple homicide in Lake Forest