Mobile County tow truck owner pleads guilty to fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man who ran a tow truck business admitted Thursday to simultaneously fraudulently applying for pandemic unemployment insurance and aid under a state COVID-19 program designed to help businesses.

Michael Cazzie Sellers Sr., 46, pleaded guilty to wire fraud. As part of the plea bargain, bankruptcy fraud charges will be dropped.

The defendant’s written plea agreement indicates that he applied online in April 2020 for benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. He falsely indicated that he was an employee who had been laid off as a direct result of COVID-19 and that he did not work or receive income from another employer, according to the plea document.

During that time, Sellers acknowledged, he owned a tow truck company operating under the names Anytime Towing, Rapid Towing and Got 1 Towing.

Based on the defendant’s fraudulent application, he received at least $25,026 from April 2020 to June 2021, according to the plea agreement. He also got $20,000 for Anytime Towing & Recovery from a program called Revive Plus, which Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey created with COVID-19 funds the state received under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Sellers faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, but prosecutors have agreed to recommend leniency.

---

