MTV’s hit investigative series about secret relationships releasing new season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are returning with their jaw-dropping series, Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!, where they uncover the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret.

These are the cautionary tales of people who believe they have found the love of their lives, only to discover lies at the core of their relationships. What if your true love is hiding a massive secret… and that secret is you?

Travis Mills is a recording artist, actor, and on-air personality who hosts his Apple Music radio show, “The Travis Mills Show,” as well as his hit podcast “ADHD with Travis Mills.” He’s the cohost of MTV’s docuseries “Ghosted: Love Gone Missing” opposite Rachel Lindsay. Mills is the lead singer and guitarist in the pop-punk rock band Girlfriends, which released their debut album in 2020 and toured in winter of 2021 with Machine Gun Kelly and MOD SUN. Mills has also appeared on NBC’s “Good Girls,” Netflix’s “Flaked,” “The Coop” for Funny Or Die, and Freeform’s series “Alone Together.” His cross-platform social media following is over five million.

Rahne Jones is an actor, writer, host, and activist hailing from Silver Spring, MD. Jones made her professional acting debut as Skye Leighton on the Golden Globe-nominated Netflix television series “The Politician” starring alongside Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Judith Light and Bette Midler. Jones’s other credits include the groundbreaking FX series “Pose” and “After School History,” Jones’s own social media-based educational comedy series. Before becoming an actor, Jones worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for four years.

