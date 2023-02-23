Parker woman speaks out after her dog was shot and killed in backyard

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cassandra Aliff did not expect her beloved dog to be taken away so soon. The nightmare that happened Saturday afternoon is something she will never forget.

“I heard a gunshot, and I knew it was a gun shot because I could hear the ricochet like in my back patio area,” said Cassandra Aliff, the dog owner.

She said she then got up immediately because all her dogs were out there.

“Like why is someone shooting into my backyard?”

What she found next was horrifying.

“When I opened the door, I immediately seen my dog laying their gasping for air,” said Aliff.

The homeowner says her dog was shot and killed in her backyard.

“I ran back to my son because I was in shock, I felt like this couldn’t be real and sent him to it and I lost it,” said Aliff.

The 12-year-old dog was named Kelly. Aliff has had her since the pup was six weeks old.

“She was a little bundle of joy she would ride with us in the car, and she would lay on my cups and stuff like that and just fall asleep little tiny. She loved to bark and birds flying in the sky,” said Aliff.

She doesn’t even feel safe for her and her family.

“Now how am I even supposed to even feel safe. Like somebody really felt like they needed to shoot my dog behind my privacy fence there is no reason,” said Aliff.

Aliff says she filed a police report and Parker Police officials say they are still investigating.

“I need something done, justice needs to be served,” said Aliff.

However, she knows that justice will never bring back her dog.

“So, she’s flying now,” said Aliff.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.