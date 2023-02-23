South Coast Church to host ‘One Marriage Conference’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by South Coast Church:

South Coast Church is an interdenominational church that believes in helping people go from where they are to where God wants them to be. Their lead pastors, John & Tracy Breland, planted the church is 2010. They are located at 1000 Cody Rd S. but are in the process of building their first permanent home at 9050 Jeff Hamilton Road.

‘One Marriage Conference’ is a free event for engaged, married or even people just interested in learning more about building a Godly marriage. There will be dynamic speakers & powerful worship as well.

Saturday, March 4th from 9:00am-2:00pm

1000 Cody Rd S

You can register now for it at southcoastmobile.com

251-455-0585

southcoastmobile.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.