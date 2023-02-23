Summerdale PD arrest man for possession of methamphetamine

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Summerdale PD said they arrested a man on Wednesday after finding two ounces of methamphetamine in his possession after a vehicle pursuit.

Police said they attempted a traffic at approximately 5:30 p.m. on a 2006 black Suzuki motorcycle and the subject did not stop and a short pursuit took place.

The subject was apprehended on County Road 32 just west of Highway 59 and police identified him as Jerry Dwight Crumpton of Baldwin County, according to authorities.

Police said they found two ounces of methamphetamine in his possession and he was taken into custody.

Officials said there were no injuries or property damage during the pursuit.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.